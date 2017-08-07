Eamon O'Carroll: Widnes forward announces retirement through injury

Eamon O'Carroll made almost 150 Super League appearances for Widnes

Widnes Vikings forward Eamon O'Carroll has announced his retirement, having suffered a nerve injury in their defeat by Wakefield on 14 July.

The 30-year-old former Ireland international played for Wigan and Hull FC before joining Widnes in 2012.

"Whilst I'm saddened my career has come to an end, I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to live my dreams on the field," O'Carroll said.

"I'm proud to have represented three great clubs as well as my country."

O'Carroll, who has played 149 Super League games for Widnes, including six this season, played for Ireland in two Rugby League World Cups and won six caps for his country between 2007 and 2013.