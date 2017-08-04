Adam Walker: Wakefield Trinity prop suspended for positive cocaine drugs test

Adam Walker (right) joined Wakefield from St Helens in May

Wakefield Trinity prop Adam Walker has been suspended by the Rugby Football League under UK Anti-Doping protocol after testing positive for cocaine.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club from Super League rivals St Helens this season, was drug tested after Trinity's win at Widnes on 14 July.

Under the regulations he is banned from all training and playing activity.

Widnes' Rangi Chase was also banned on Thursday after testing positive for cocaine following the same game.

"The club fully respects this suspension," said Trinity's statement. "[We] are currently reviewing this matter. There will be no further comment at this time."

Scotland international Walker has played seven games for Wakefield this season and had been named in Steve McCormack's 40-man initial squad for the 2017 World Cup.