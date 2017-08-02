Mark Flanagan: Salford Red Devils back-rower to miss Super League run-in

Mark Flanagan spent a year in the NRL with Wests Tigers

Salford back-rower Mark Flanagan will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Flanagan, 29, was expected to return during the Super 8s stage of the Super League season but medical staff have ruled against a comeback in 2017.

The former Wigan, Wests Tigers and St Helens player had made 19 appearances scoring twice this season.

"Realistically I need to rest and recover," Flanagan said.

"I'm going to recover from this injury and as soon as I'm fully fit I'll be working hard to come back fitter and stronger ahead of the 2018 season."