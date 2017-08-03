The Qualifiers: Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

Luke Walsh missed Catalans defeat by Castleford last time out

The Qualifiers Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live scores online at BBC Sport

Catalans Dragons make three changes to the squad with centres Brayden Williame and Iain Thornley returning along with half-back Luke Walsh.

The Dragons finished outside the top eight for the first time since 2010.

London Broncos have named former Catalans half-back William Barthau for the trip to Perpignan.

Warrington loanee Sam Wilde is included, as is Perpignan-born hooker John Boudebza, who despite his heritage has never played for the Dragons.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Inu, Williame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney

London (from): Ackers, Barthau, Battye, Boudebza, Channing, Davis, Evans, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Pitts, Pewhairangi, Roqica, Sammut, Spencer, Walker, Wilde, Williams