The Qualifiers: Catalans Dragons v London Broncos
- From the section Rugby League
|The Qualifiers
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live scores online at BBC Sport
Catalans Dragons make three changes to the squad with centres Brayden Williame and Iain Thornley returning along with half-back Luke Walsh.
The Dragons finished outside the top eight for the first time since 2010.
London Broncos have named former Catalans half-back William Barthau for the trip to Perpignan.
Warrington loanee Sam Wilde is included, as is Perpignan-born hooker John Boudebza, who despite his heritage has never played for the Dragons.
Catalans (from): Gigot, Inu, Williame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
London (from): Ackers, Barthau, Battye, Boudebza, Channing, Davis, Evans, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Pitts, Pewhairangi, Roqica, Sammut, Spencer, Walker, Wilde, Williams