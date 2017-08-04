The Qualifiers: Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions

Connor Farrell spent the 2016 season on loan at Widnes

The Qualifiers Venue: LD Nutrition Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Championship side Featherstone Rovers could give a debut to Wigan loanee Connor Farrell.

John Davies (arm) is back in contention but Jason Walton and Kyran Johnson both miss out.

Leigh make three changes from the side that beat Salford Red Devils 25-0 before the split for the first round of games in the 2017 Qualifiers.

Lachlan Burr, Liam Hood and Sam Hopkins come in for Gareth Hock, Eloi Pelissier and Ben Crooks.

Featherstone (from): Bostock, Thackeray, Tagg, Farrell, Igbinedion, Griffin, Mariano, Hardman, Lockwood, Davies, Hardcastle, Carlile, Briggs, Briscoe, Wildie, Taulapapa, Moore, Brooks, Turner.

Leigh (from): Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Paterson, Mortimer, Tickle, Stewart, Richards, McNally, Hansen, Drinkwater, Burr, Hood, Fleming, Dawson, Higham, Brown, Langi, Hopkins.