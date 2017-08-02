The Qualifiers: Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Rangi Chase has made six appearances for Widnes Vikings this season

The Qualifiers Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes Vikings welcome eight players back into the squad to face Warrington Wolves in The Qualifiers on Friday.

Rangi Chase, Chris Bridge, Danny Craven, Rhys Hanbury, Chris Houston, Lloyd White, Manase Manuokafoa and Jack Buchanan all return.

Meanwhile, Warrington make one change to the squad that beat Widnes in the last round of games before the split.

Prop Dominic Crosby returns for the Wire with forward Ben Currie out through injury.

Widnes (from): Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Chase, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Houston, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)