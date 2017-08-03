Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Brett Ferres could make his first Super League appearances since 23 June

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Friday 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back forward Brett Delaney after 10 weeks out.

Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring) keeps his place in the 19-man squad and is set to feature after missing out in last week's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull FC.

Wigan make two changes after beating Salford in the Challenge Cup semi-final as Jack Wells and Josh Ganson come in.

Joel Tomkins (groin) and Sam Powell (suspension) miss the trip, while Liam Farrel retains his place.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Ganson, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams, Wells.