Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd's absence in Hull's halves is likely to be covered by versatile back Jake Connor

Betfred Super League Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Friday 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores online.

Hull FC are without scrum-half Marc Sneyd, back rower Mark Minichiello and prop Josh Bowden following Saturday's Challenge Cup win against Leeds.

Back-rowers Jordan Thompson and Jansin Turgut, plus winger Steve Michaels come in as cover for the Airlie Birds.

Salford are without prop Lama Tasi because of a suspension picked up in the Challenge Cup loss to Wigan.

Michael Dobson and Junior Sa'u are replaced by Robert Lui and Jake Bibby, who missed Sunday's semi-final defeat.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Turgut, Fash, Matongo.

Salford (from): Bibby, T. Carney, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lui, McCarthy, Murray, Murdoch-Masila, O'Brien, Tomkins, A.Walne, Welham, Wood, Vatuvei.

Referee: J Smith (RFL)