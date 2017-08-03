Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Huddersfield's Danny Brough
Huddersfield's Danny Brough has scored three tries in 20 Super League appearances this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield Date: Friday, 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has made three changes to the side beaten at Hull FC a fortnight ago.

Jordan Turner, Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith all come back into the squad, with Dale Ferguson, Ollie Roberts and Martyn Ridyard dropping out.

Wakefield Trinity welcome back Jacob Miller after he missed the last two months with a broken leg.

Anthony England also comes back into the squad, as Craig Huby and David Fifita miss out.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired