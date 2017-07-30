BBC Sport - Challenge Cup 2017: Wigan score late try to beat Salford and reach final
Wigan clinch final place with brilliant try
- From the section Rugby League
Michael McIlorum finishes off a brilliant Wigan move to score a late try as they beat Salford 27-14 to reach the Challenge Cup final.
MATCH REPORT: Wigan Warriors 27-14 Salford Red Devils
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired