BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships: GB's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze in close final
GB's Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze
Great Britain's Ben Proud claims a bronze in the men's 50m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
