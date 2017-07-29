BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships: GB's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze in close final

GB's Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze

Great Britain's Ben Proud claims a bronze in the men's 50m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

WATCH MORE: Proud pulls off shock 50m butterfly win

Available to UK users only.

