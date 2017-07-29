BBC Sport - Challenge Cup 2017: All 11 tries as Hull FC thrash Leeds in semi-finals

Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis

Watch Challenge Cup holders Hull FC power their way into another Wembley witha 43-24 win against Leeds Rhinos at the Keepmoat Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Challenge Cup semi-final - Hull FC 43-24 Leeds Rhinos

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis

Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Mo's training regime

Video

Hull's Shual scores 75-yard try to seal final place

Video

Roland-Jones completes five-wicket haul

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Video

Highlights: Roland-Jones stars as England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roland-Jones has De Kock caught by Stokes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Frampton 'gutted' after Gutierrez fight cancelled

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford

Video

Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB come from third to defend world relay title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired