BBC Sport - Challenge Cup 2017: All 11 tries as Hull FC thrash Leeds in semi-finals
Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis
- From the section Rugby League
Watch Challenge Cup holders Hull FC power their way into another Wembley witha 43-24 win against Leeds Rhinos at the Keepmoat Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Challenge Cup semi-final - Hull FC 43-24 Leeds Rhinos
Available to UK users only.
