Meet Sam, Joel and Logan Tomkins as the brothers prepare for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils. Sam and Joel both play for Wigan, while Logan is a Salford player.

CHALLENGE CUP SEMI-FINALS: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Saturday 29 July, 14:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app; Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils, Sunday 30 July, 14:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

You can also follow the Challenge Cup semi-finals across BBC local radio and on BBC Radio 5 live & sport extra.

