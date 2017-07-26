Super League: Wigan Warriors to face Hull FC in Australia in 2018

Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors 39-26 in Super League earlier this season

Wigan will face Hull FC in Australia in 2018 in the first Super League game to be played outside Europe.

The two sides will face each other at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Saturday, 10 February 2018.

Seven days later, Wigan will face South Sydney Rabbitohs and Hull will take on St George Illawarra Dragons in Sydney.

They will return to the UK to take part in the World Club Challenge or Series, starting on 24 February, if either side qualifies.

Wigan have previously played a Super League "home" game in London when they beat Catalans at Millwall FC's The Den in 2015.

Shaun Wane's side have played in Australia before, losing 36-14 to Sydney Roosters in the 2014 World Club Challenge.

"We firmly believe that the Wigan and Hull fans will be as excited about this venture as we are and we have announced early to allow fans the chance to plan their trip to Australia," Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan said.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson added: "There will be a great deal of excitement from fans of both clubs and we're sure many will want to travel to New South Wales for such an historic occasion, support their team and help showcase all that is good about rugby league in the UK."