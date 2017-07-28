Challenge Cup semi-final: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC skipper Gareth Ellis spent three years with Leeds Rhinos between 2005 and 2008

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final - Hull FC v Leeds Venue: Keepmoat Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 July Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: BBC One; BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio and online; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC have named an unchanged squad from the win over Huddersfield Giants last week.

Skipper Gareth Ellis returned in that game after three months out injured.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott makes 10 changes to the team hammered 34-0 at Wigan.

Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward and Kallum Watkins have all been cleared to return after concussions, while Liam Sutcliffe and Brett Ferres are back after long-term injuries.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley, Jordan-Roberts.

Referee: Chris Kendall

The road to Doncaster...

Highlights: Hull 32-24 Castleford

The Black and Whites, who entered the competition in the fifth round, hammered fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons 62-0 in their first game defending the trophy.

Two tries in the opening seven minutes helped them beat league leaders Castleford 34-22 in the sixth round.

Leeds Rhinos, Challenge Cup winners in 2014 and 2015, have faced only lower-league opposition in their run to the semi-final.

A hat-trick from debutant Jack Walker helped them to a 64-28 win over third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round, before fellow League One side Barrow Raiders were swept aside 72-10 and Championship side Featherstone fell to a 58-0 loss at Headingley in the quarter-final.

Analysis

Challenge Cup 2017: Wembley beckons for Hull FC, Leeds, Salford or Wigan

BBC Radio Humberside commentator Richard Stead

As far as performance level is concerned, Hull FC have yet to hit the heights of 2016 but are still sat third in Super League. They are an experienced side that's yet to reach its potential this year.

Leeds have proved to be Hull's nemesis in recent seasons but the return of several key players, such as captain Gareth Ellis and playmaker Albert Kelly, means the Black and Whites have a real chance of back-to-back Wembley appearances.

They will need to be at their best, however, to see off the Rhinos.

BBC Sport's Matt Newsum

Leeds are taking the Challenge Cup seriously, and they have the big-game knock-out game experience to take on a Hull FC side that lifted the trophy last year.

Dynamic hooker Matt Parcell has given them so much go forward off the back of a strong pack - that will be a huge battle on Saturday and they have so much strike out wide.

Aside from talent, Leeds also have a massive emotional incentive for success given the impending retirement of Rob Burrow and departure of Danny McGuire.

They profited from that extra injection of motivation in 2015 when Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai were all sent off with a treble of trophies. It could prove pivotal again in a sport where those little one-percenters can be key.