BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Jy Hitchcox grabs remarkable try in Castleford victory over Catalans
Hitchcox grabs remarkable try in Castleford win
- From the section Rugby League
Jy Hitchcox scores the Super League Try of the Week for the Castleford Tigers in their 32-24 win over the Catalan Dragons.
MATCH REPORT: Catalans Dragons 24-32 Castleford Tigers
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only.
