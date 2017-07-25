Kevin Larroyer: Castleford Tigers forward gets two-game ban for 'squirrel-grip' tackle

Kevin Larroyer, a France international, joined on a one-year deal in February after being released by Hull KR

Castleford forward Kevin Larroyer has been banned for two matches after pleading guilty to grabbing the testicles of Catalans' Vincent Duport in the process of making a tackle.

Larroyer was sin-binned after the incident, known as a "squirrel-grip" tackle, and later apologised to team-mates, adding it was "not intentional".

He entered an early guilty plea to a charge of "other contrary behaviour".

Larroyer, 28, will miss the first two games of the Super 8s competition.

Castleford went on to win Saturday's match 32-24.

The Tigers finished top of the Super League table after 23 regular-season matches and need just one win from seven Super 8s games to guarantee themselves a semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, Widnes will be without Alex Gerrard for the first two matches of their Qualifiers campaign - in which the Vikings will be bidding to retain their Super League status - after he pleaded guilty to Grade C dangerous contact in their defeat by Warrington on Thursday.