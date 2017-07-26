Super 8s: Super League leaders Castleford Tigers start at home to St Helens

Castleford Tigers won 20 of their 23 games during the regular Super League season

Super League leaders Castleford Tigers will host St Helens in the first match of the Super 8s on Thursday, 3 August.

The Tigers are 10 points clear of Leeds Rhinos and need five points from their final seven games to win the League Leaders' Shield for the first time.

The other first-round games see Wakefield travel to Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC host Salford Red Devils and Leeds host Wigan Warriors.

Warrington Wolves begin the Qualifiers at Widnes Vikings on Friday, 4 August.

The Wolves, last year's Grand Final runners-up, finished ninth after 23 games and join the top four Championship sides in the battle to secure Super League status for 2018.

How the Super 8s work

Each team plays seven games in the second phase of the season.

In the top tier, points from the regular season are carried over and the top four sides in the Super League table will progress to the play-off semi-finals for a chance to reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 7 October.

In the Qualifiers, the leading three teams will automatically earn a place in next season's Super League, with the clubs finishing fourth and fifth playing in the Million Pound Game - a one-off contest - for the last remaining spot in the top flight.

Joining Warrington, Catalans Dragons, Leigh and Widnes in the Qualifiers are Hull KR, London Broncos, Halifax and Featherstone, who were the top four sides in the Championship after 23 games.