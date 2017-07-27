BBC Sport - Challenge Cup 2017: Wembley beckons for Hull FC, Leeds, Salford and Wigan
Down to the Challenge Cup's final four
- From the section Rugby League
Holders Hull FC, Leeds, Salford and Wigan are all in the hunt for Wembley in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
Offering their thoughts on the two ties are the BBC Super League Show pundits - Castleford full-back Zak Hardaker and Hull KR football manager Jamie Peacock.
