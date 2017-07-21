Brad Dwyer: Leeds Rhinos sign Warrington Wolves hooker on two-year deal
-
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos have signed Warrington Wolves hooker Brad Dwyer on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who will join the Headingley side for the start of the 2018 season, has made 21 Super League appearances this season.
He told the Leeds website: "It is a new challenge for me and something I am excited about.
"It is a massive club with a big following and I am looking forward to pulling on the jersey."
Dwyer will be available for Warrington for the remainder of this season as they prepare to take part in the Qualifiers.