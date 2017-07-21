Super League: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Ben Garcia returns after suspension to bolster Catalans' back-row options

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 22 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores online at BBC Sport.

Catalans Dragons make just one change, with back-rower Ben Garcia back from suspension and replacing hooker Alrix Da Costa in the matchday squad.

The Dragons are destined for a bottom-four spot and entry into the Qualifiers with one regular season game to play.

Castleford Tigers are without leading try-scorer Greg Eden after he suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury in last week's win over Salford.

Versatile forward Matt Cook (knee) returns after seven weeks out.

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney.

Castleford Tigers (from): Cook, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman.