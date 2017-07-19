Super League: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Fri)

Ryan Hall is among the Leeds players currently sidelined

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 21 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Callum Field keeps his place as Wigan Warriors stick with the same 19-man squad chosen for last week's game against Warrington Wolves.

Liam Farrell (knee) and Joel Tomkins (groin) are close to returning.

Leeds Rhinos are without 13 players, with Kallum Watkins (knee) and Ryan Hall (concussion) joining Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow on the sidelines.

Harry Newman and Harvey Whiteley are set to make their debuts, while Alex Sutcliffe could also feature.

Leeds, who have already secured a spot in the Super 8s, also include forwards Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki in their 19 after recalling them from loan spells at Bradford Bulls.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Field, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Moon, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walker, Sutcliffe, Newman, Whiteley.