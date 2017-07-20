Super League: Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils

Greg Richards could make his Leigh Centurions debut when they face Salford after he joined from St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Friday, 21 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh Centurions make three changes for the visit of Salford Red Devils in the final round of Super League games before the Super 8s/Qualifiers split.

Matty Fleming, Gregg McNally and new signing Greg Richards replace Lachlan Burr, Harrison Hansen and Sam Hopkins.

Salford, who have already qualified for the top eight, unlike Leigh who are bottom, also make three changes.

Adam Walne, Greg Johnson and Junior Sa'u come in, while forward James Hasson has joined Wakefield.

Leigh (from): Brown, Fleming, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hansen, Higham, Hock, Langi, McNally, Maria, Mortimer, Paterson, Pelissier, Richards, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea.

Salford (from): Walne, Murdoch-Masila, Murray, O'Brien, Johnson, Bibby, Walne, Jones, Sa'u, Welham, Tasi, Tomkins, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon, Carney, Hauraki.

Referee: J Smith.