Super League: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Captain Gareth Ellis returns to the Hull FC squad having missed 11 Super League games through injury

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 21 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis could make a first appearance since April having recovered from a sternum injury.

Chris Green, Albert Kelly and Brad Fash are back in the hosts' squad, while Masi Matongo keeps his place ahead of the dropped Jack Downs.

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone makes one change to his side, with Martyn Ridyard coming in for Sam Wood.

Ridyard returns to the 19-man squad having been ineligible for the Giants' 26-4 win over Leigh. last Friday.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tulmavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoem Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brian, Ridyard, Rankin.