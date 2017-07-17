Tom Olbison: Widnes Vikings second row signs new deal

Tom Olbison is a former England junior international

Second-rower Tom Olbison has signed a new one-year deal with Widnes Vikings.

Olbison, 26, has scored one try in 18 games so far this season, having arrived from Bradford in January.

He moved to the Vikings following Bradford's liquidation before the start of the season and agreed a one-year deal with a further 12-month option.

Meanwhile, Widnes hooker Aaron Heremaia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Friday's defeat by Wakefield.

Following a medical assessment, the club said the former New Zealand international is "likely" to be out for at least 10 weeks.