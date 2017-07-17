Greg Richards: Leigh Centurions sign prop from St Helens

Greg Richards
Greg Richards (right) helped St Helens to victory in the 2014 Super League Grand Final

Leigh Centurions have signed prop Greg Richards from St Helens on a deal until the end of November 2018, with an option of a further year.

Richards, 21, began his senior career with St Helens and has made 73 appearances for the club since 2013.

"Greg has been at an elite club for a number of years and played a lot of games," Leigh coach Neil Jukes said.

"He is going to bring good habits and plenty of experience, even though he has youth on his side."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired