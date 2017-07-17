Brett Hodgson: Widnes assistant to leave to join Wests Tigers coaching staff

Brett Hodgson
Brett Hodgson made six appearances for New South Wales as a player

Widnes Vikings assistant coach Brett Hodgson will leave the club at the end of the 2017 season to join National Rugby League (NRL) side Wests Tigers as their assistant head coach.

The 39-year-old played 102 NRL games for the Tigers between 2004 and 2008, helping them win the 2005 Premiership.

"Widnes gave me a great opportunity to coach and I'll always be grateful for everything I have learned," he said.

"I leave knowing Widnes Vikings fans have a lot to look forward to."

