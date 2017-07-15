Keith Galloway: Injured Leeds Rhinos prop to miss rest of season

Keith Galloway
Keith Galloway made 13 appearances for Leeds Rhinos this season

Leeds Rhinos prop Keith Galloway will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Super League win over Hull FC.

Galloway also missed the end of last season, having ruptured the Achilles tendon in his other leg.

The 31-year-old's latest injury will also rule him out of Scotland's squad for the World Cup starting in October.

Galloway has made 43 appearances for Leeds since joining from NRL side Wests Tigers ahead of last season.

