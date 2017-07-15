James Hasson: Wakefield Trinity sign Salford Red Devils forward
Wakefield have signed forward James Hasson from Super League rivals Salford on a deal until the end of the season.
Hasson, who can play as a prop or in the second row, made four appearances for the Red Devils after signing from Parramatta Eels in May.
The 25-year-old was born in England, but has represented Ireland at international level.
"He will provide us with great competition for places in our squad," head coach Chris Chester said.