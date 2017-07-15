James Hasson: Wakefield Trinity sign Salford Red Devils forward

James Hasson
James Hasson started his career with Manly Sea Eagles, before joining Parramatta Eels in 2016

Wakefield have signed forward James Hasson from Super League rivals Salford on a deal until the end of the season.

Hasson, who can play as a prop or in the second row, made four appearances for the Red Devils after signing from Parramatta Eels in May.

The 25-year-old was born in England, but has represented Ireland at international level.

"He will provide us with great competition for places in our squad," head coach Chris Chester said.

