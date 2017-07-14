Danny McGuire: Hull KR declare interest in outgoing Leeds Rhinos captain

Tim Sheens wants to sign Leeds captain Danny McGuire for Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers coach Tim Sheens says any move for Leeds captain Danny McGuire would be dependent on his side being promoted back to Super League.

McGuire, 34, is leaving Headingley at the end of the season and Sheens confirmed the Robins had spoken to him.

However, he told BBC Radio Humberside: "We've had some discussions but I think it's a long, long way away from being decided which way he's going to go.

"He's got a number of offers. I think he'd prefer to play Super League."

England and Great Britain half-back McGuire is the leading try-scorer in Super League history with 233, and is fourth on the Rhinos' all-time list.

When he announced his departure, he said: "I've got a good idea of what I want to do and where I will be, but nothing has been finalised."