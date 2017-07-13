Romain Navarrete and Lewis Tierney: Wigan Warriors loan duo to Catalans Dragons

Lewis Tierney (left) made his Scotland bow in the 2016 Four Nations, scoring one try in three games

Wigan Warriors have loaned prop Romain Navarrete and winger Lewis Tierney to Super League rivals Catalans Dragons until the end of the season.

France international Navarrete, 23, left the Dragons for Wigan along with Morgan Escare for the 2017 season, and has made 20 league appearances.

Scotland flier Tierney, 22, has 18 tries in 37 Warriors games, and won the Super League title last season.

"They add both quality and depth," said new head coach Steve McNamara.

Dragons CEO Christophe Jouffret added : "I would like to thank the Wigan Warriors, and in particular Kris Radlinski, for their help in facilitating the negotiations.

"The loan of these two players will strengthen the links between our two clubs."

McNamara has brought in the pair to help Catalans in their likely Qualifiers campaign once the Super 8s begin in early August.