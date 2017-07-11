BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Jones-Buchanan adds gloss to Leeds Rhinos romp

Jones-Buchanan try adds gloss to Leeds romp

Jamie Jones-Buchanan scores the Super League Try of the Week for the Leeds Rhinos in their 50-24 win over the Salford Red Devils.

READ MORE:Salford Red Devils 24-50 Leeds Rhinos

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

