Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Jon Wilkin
Jon Wilkin has made 19 appearances for St Helens so far this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens make one change from the side that beat Hull FC 19-12, as Jon Wilkin comes in for Adam Swift.

Saints will hope to record seven successive victories at home after two Mark Percival tries helped them beat Hull and move to sixth in Super League.

Catalans could welcome Romain Navarette and Lewis Tierney into the side after they joined on loan from Wigan.

French international prop Navarette made 11 appearances for Catalans last season before signing for Warriors.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Tierney, Navarrete.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired