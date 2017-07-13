Super League: Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity

Rangi Chase
Rangi Chase joined Widnes on a permanent deal on 7 July after a successful loan spell
Betfred Super League
Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Half-back Rangi Chase returns for Widnes Vikings for the visit of Wakefield Trinity after he missed their last two games through suspension.

Youngsters Keanan Brand and Ryan Ince are also included in Denis Betts' 19-man squad.

Captain Danny Kirmond returns to the Wakefield Trinity squad after several weeks out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jordan Crowther and Reece Lyne both miss out on selection, with Max Jowitt coming in.

Widnes Vikings (from): Thompson, Bridge, Runciman, Mellor, O'Carroll, Buchanan, Houston, Whitley, Cahill, Dudson, Marsh, Burke, Manuokafoa, Olbison, Ince, Johnstone, Heremaia, Brand, Chase.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

