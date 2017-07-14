Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Jimmy Keinhorst has not played for Leeds since their 25-14 defeat at Warrington in April

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back centre Jimmy Keinhorst after 15 games out with a hand injury for the meeting of second against fourth in Super League.

He takes the place of Kallum Watkins, who is ruled out with concussion.

Hull FC are without stand-off Albert Kelly, who picked up a calf injury in the defeat at St Helens.

Jake Connor deputises for the Black and Whites, who have lost their last two games and are three points behind their opponents.

Leeds are unbeaten in the last seven meetings between the two sides, who face each other again in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Saturday, 29 July.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Lilley, Walker.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Matongo.