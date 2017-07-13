Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Centurions

Jermaine McGillvary scored two of Huddersfield's seven tries against Widnes.

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Sebastine Ikahihifo is fit again after missing Huddersfield Giants' 40-0 win over Widnes Vikings with concussion.

Martyn Ridyard is ineligible to face his parent club, while Sam Wood replaces Gene Ormsby in the Giants' 19-man squad for Friday's game.

Leigh Centurions captain and ex-Great Britain hooker Micky Higham is set to play the 500th game of his career.

The visitors will be without Jamie Acton, who cannot play as a condition of his delayed disciplinary hearing.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Rankin.

Leigh (from): Brown, Burr, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Higson, Hansen, Higham, Hock, Hopkins, Langi, Maria, Mortimer, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea,