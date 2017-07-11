Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Sean O'Loughlin will become only the 11th Wigan player to play 400 games for the club

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 13 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Sean O'Loughlin could make his 400th appearance for Wigan Warriors as they make just one change to face Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Liam Marshall comes in for Liam Farrell, who injured his knee in their 32-10 win against Catalans Dragons.

Ben Currie returns to the Warrington side for the first time since September 2016 after seriously injuring his knee.

The forward tore his anterior cruciate ligament after scoring a try in their defeat by Wigan last season.

If Warrington lose against Wigan, they cannot finish in the top eight as they are already three points behind eighth-placed Huddersfield Giants with two games to go until the Super 8s split.

O'Loughlin will become only the 11th Wigan player to play more than 400 games for the club should he play against Warrington.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Field, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Warrington Wolves (from): Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Gidley, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Savelio, Sims, Smith, Westwood.

Referee: James Child