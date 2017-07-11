BBC Sport - Eddie Cunningham reflects on the 1982 cup final and his new career in mental health.
Eddie Cunningham: Lance Todd Trophy winner and mental health ambassador
- From the section Rugby League
Former Wales rugby league player and Lance Todd Trophy winner Eddie Cunningham talks to Dave Woods about the famous drawn match between Widnes and Hull in the 1982 Challenge Cup Final and his new career as St Helens' mental health ambassador.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired