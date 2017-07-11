Danny McGuire: Leeds Rhinos captain to leave the club at the end of the season

Danny McGuire won seven Grand Finals and was Grand Final man of the match in 2015

Captain Danny McGuire will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season after 15 years with the club.

The England and Great Britain half-back, 34, is the leading try scorer in Super League history with 233 tries and fourth on Leeds' all-time list.

"I've got some brilliant memories but it's time for myself and the club to move on," McGuire told BBC Radio Leeds.

He added he would not be retiring and did not rule out remaining in Super League next season.

"I've got a good idea of what I want to do and where I will be but nothing has been finalised," he said.

"My body feels really good, I feel like I'm still playing well. You're a long time retired, so I will play on next year."

Since making his Leeds debut as a teenager in 2002, McGuire has scored 262 tries in all competitions in more than 400 appearances.

He helped Rhinos to seven Super League Grand Final victories, three World Club Challenge titles and two Challenge Cup wins.

He remains a regular feature in the squad, having played 21 games in 2017, but his departure comes on the back of a new three-year deal for half-back Jordan Lilley, 20, and the arrival of Catalans Dragons playmaker Richie Myler for 2018.

"The club's got to look at the next generation and start planning for the future," said McGuire. "I've loved my time at the club ever since I signed my first contract, in December 1995. I remember it like it was yesterday."

Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott told the club's website: "In the decades to come, Danny McGuire's achievements will only become more impressive.

"As well as all the silverware and match-winning plays he has come up with, perhaps the most impressive thing about Danny is the way he has adapted and evolved his game to suit both his team-mates and the game in general.

"I am sure he will take that adaptability with him into whatever he decides to do next and will be a champion as always at whatever that is."