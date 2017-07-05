Shaun Wane: Wigan Warriors coach to miss Catalans Dragons trip for hip surgery

Shaun Wane has led Wigan to four successive Super League Grand Finals, winning two of them

Wigan coach Shaun Wane will miss Saturday's game at Catalans Dragons as he is to undergo hip surgery.

Assistant coach John Winder will take up his responsibilities in France, but Wane says he will communicate from the UK throughout the game.

"I'm gutted, it's the first game I've missed during my time as head coach," said Wane.

Wigan recorded a first Super League win since April when they beat Widnes 28-12 in their most recent fixture on Sunday.