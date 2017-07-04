Jake Mamo: Huddersfield Giants full-back out for the rest of the season

Jake Mamo scored two hat-tricks this season

Huddersfield Giants full-back Jake Mamo has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a foot injury.

Mamo, 23, scored 12 tries in just nine Super League appearances this year after joining from Newcastle Knights.

The Australian had been expected to be out for a maximum of six weeks.

"The initial scans were a bit clouded because of the swelling. It's a 16-20 week injury," coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds.