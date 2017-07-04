Jake Mamo: Huddersfield Giants full-back out for the rest of the season

Jake Mamo
Jake Mamo scored two hat-tricks this season

Huddersfield Giants full-back Jake Mamo has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a foot injury.

Mamo, 23, scored 12 tries in just nine Super League appearances this year after joining from Newcastle Knights.

The Australian had been expected to be out for a maximum of six weeks.

"The initial scans were a bit clouded because of the swelling. It's a 16-20 week injury," coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired