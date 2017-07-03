Derrell Olpherts: Newcastle Thunder back to join Salford Red Devils

Derrell Olpherts has scored 14 tries in 15 games for League One side Newcastle Thunder so far in 2017

Derrell Olpherts will join Salford Red Devils from League One side Newcastle Thunder for the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old utility back player, who prefers to play at centre, has scored 14 tries in 15 games so far this campaign.

"We're really excited to have captured his signature," Red Devils head coach Ian Watson said.

"He's got a great try-scoring record and deserves the chance to have a crack in Super League."