BBC Sport - Leeds Rhinos 24-22 St Helens: Ryan Hall's crucial score is try of the week

Hall finishes off superb Leeds move

Leeds Rhinos' Ryan Hall caps off a fine move to score a crucial try in their 24-22 victory over St Helens as this week's try of the week.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hall finishes off superb Leeds move

Video

Hales scores unbeaten 187 to secure Notts win

Video

Surprise Prescod win gives GB selectors dilemma

Video

Pliskova wins Eastbourne final - 5 great shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Only a series win will do - Warburton

Video

England do not underestimate Sri Lanka - Knight

Audio

Stage 1: Geraint Thomas rides to yellow in the rain

Video

Gatland's first coaching roles

Video

Surrey's Roy dropped off first ball of match

Video

Philip wins fourth British title

Video

Yellow jersey a dream come true - Thomas

Video

Konta: I'm doing everything I can for Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Children run free

Kids Run Free Nuneaton

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired