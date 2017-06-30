BBC Sport - Leeds Rhinos 24-22 St Helens: Ryan Hall's crucial score is try of the week
Hall finishes off superb Leeds move
Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos' Ryan Hall caps off a fine move to score a crucial try in their 24-22 victory over St Helens as this week's try of the week.
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only.
