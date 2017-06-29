BBC Sport - Tony Smith: Warrington Wolves coach reflects on toughest season
Smith reflects on toughest Wolves season
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves head coach Tony Smith says the current Super League season is the toughest he has experienced during his nine seasons in charge of the Super League club.
