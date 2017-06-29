BBC Sport - Tony Smith: Warrington Wolves coach reflects on toughest season

Smith reflects on toughest Wolves season

Warrington Wolves head coach Tony Smith says the current Super League season is the toughest he has experienced during his nine seasons in charge of the Super League club.

READ MORE: 2017 my toughest season, says Smith

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

