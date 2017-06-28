Kurt Gidley: Warrington Wolves half-back to retire at end of 2017 season

Kurt Gidley has made 18 appearances this season, scoring four tries

Warrington Wolves half-back Kurt Gidley will retire at the end of the season.

The Australian, 35, joined Warrington at the start of 2016, having played for Newcastle Knights in Australia's National Rugby League since 2001.

Gidley has made 48 appearances so far for the Super League club, scoring 13 tries and kicking 111 goals.

"I knew deep down that two years was probably the right amount of time, although I was open to playing more," he said.

"I had played all my career at Newcastle but always had the desire to come over to Super League," added Gidley, who helped Warrington to the 2016 Super League Grand Final.

"I'm really grateful that I got the opportunity to play here at the back end of my career and experience playing in Super League for a great club."

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Kurt for his contribution both off and on the pitch.

"Kurt has had a stellar career and should be really proud of everything he has achieved in the game."