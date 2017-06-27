BBC Sport - St Helens 25-24 Salford Red Devils: Matty Smith's incredible drop goal
Watch Matty Smith's last-minute match-winning drop goal
- From the section Rugby League
Matty Smith scores an incredible drop goal in the dying seconds of St Helens' game against Salford Red Devils, giving Saints a remarkable 25-24 win having been 24-8 down.
MATCH REPORT: St Helens 25-24 Salford Red Devils
