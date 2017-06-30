Super League: Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings

Tony Clubb returns just 58 days after having a kidney removed

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Merseyside with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb returns for his first match since April after having a kidney removed.

Taulima Tautai (calf) and Joel Tomkins (groin) miss out but Anthony Gelling could also return.

For Widnes, stand-off Rangi Chase is suspended but Tom Gilmore is included to return in his place.

Ryan Ince also comes in while Jordan Johnstone drops out of the team that beat Leigh on 22 June to move off the bottom of the Super League table.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Field, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tierney, S Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Widnes (from): Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Marsh, Mellor, O'Carroll, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.