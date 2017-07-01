Super League: Wakefield Trinity 26-12 Warrington Wolves

Victory over Warrington ended Wakefield's three-match losing run

Betfred Super League Wakefield Trinity (14) 26 Tries: Tupou, Jones-Bishop, Wood, Caton-Brown Goals: Finn 5 Warrington Wolves (6) 12 Tries: Dwyer, Hill Goals: Ratchford 2

Warrington's hopes of avoiding a Super League relegation fight took a blow after suffering defeat at Wakefield.

Wakefield led 14-6 at the break, with second-half tries from Kyle Wood and Mason Caton-Brown sealing the win.

Wire, who won the League Leaders' Shield last season, are two places and three points adrift of the top eight with three games left.

Wigan, in eighth, and seventh-placed Huddersfield, can go five clear with victories on Sunday.

Defeat sees Warrington slip to ninth in the table after Catalan's Dragons snatched a dramatic last-minute win over Leigh earlier on Saturday, while the victory leaves Super 8s-bound Wakefield fifth in the table and ends their three-match losing run.

Wolves coach Tony Smith admitted during the week that 2017 - a season after losing in both major finals - has been one of his most challenging as his side faces the prospects of a bottom-four finish, from where they would need to secure their top-flight status via the qualifiers.

A converted Brad Dwyer try was enough to give Wolves a brief advantage in the first half after Liam Finn edged the hosts ahead with the first of two penalties.

Peta Hiku, the New Zealand international and new Warrington arrival from Australian National Rugby League side Penrith, started on his debut and went closest to adding a second for the visitors.

That came after Trinity reclaimed the lead through Bill Topou, with Ben Jones-Bishop's try then putting them 14-6 up.

Warrington suffered an injury setback as Will Dagger left the field on a stretcher, and they went further behind after Wood crossed for Wakefield's third try.

Wolves pulled a try back through Chris Hill after Wakefield's Keegan Hirst was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Daryl Clark, but Caton-Brown's late score ensured victory.

Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:

"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.

"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."

On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.

"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it."

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester:

"It's a really important win. It keeps us in touch with the top four.

"I'm pleased for the players who have been working hard and it's nice to get a result at home because it's been a while.

"It's about trying to build momentum going into the Super 8s and we'll take a lot of confidence out of today's performance."

Wakefield Trinity: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, B Tupou, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn; England, Wood, Huby, Ashurst, Hadley, Arona.

Replacements: Arundel, Annakin, Hirst, Walker.

Warrington Wolves: Dagger; Johnson, Hiku, Atkins, Penny; Ratchford, Gidley; Hill, Dwyer, Cooper, Jullien, Hughes, Philbin.

Replacements: Clark, Sims, Savelio, Wilde.

Referee: Robert Hicks