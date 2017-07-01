Super League: Catalans Dragons 40-36 Leigh Centurions

Ben Reynolds scored two tries and slotted six kicks as

Catalans Dragons (12) 40 Tries: Broughton, Simon, Yaha, Duport, Moa, Horo, Bousquet Goals: Walsh 6 Leigh Centurions (28) 36 Tries: Dawson, Tickle, Reynolds 2, Hopkins 2 Goals: Reynolds 6

Catalans Dragons fought back to win a thrilling 13-try encounter against bottom-of-the-table Leigh thanks to Julian Bousquet's last-minute try.

Matty Dawson, Danny Tickle and Ben Reynolds went over in a flying Leigh start, and although Jodie Broughton and Mickael Simon replied, a Sam Hopkins double put the visitors in control.

Fouad Yaha and Vincent Duport scored as Dragons chipped away and then levelled.

A Reynolds penalty earned Leigh a 36-34 lead but Bousquet crossed to win it.

Bousquet's score handed former England coach Steve McNamara a thrilling win in his first home game in charge of Catalans, but it seemed unlikely after a disastrous start.

Matty Dawson crossed in the corner inside five minutes and Tickle and Reynolds soon made it 18-0 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

The gap between the sides was still 16 points at the interval, but the momentum shifted following two tries inside a minute by Yaha and Duport.

Reynolds stopped the rot, scoring his second try and, after Sam Moa and Justin Horo levelled the scores, he kicked a penalty that would seemingly earn victory and take Leigh off the foot off the table.

But Bousquet powered over to put Catalans ahead for the first time in the match and Walsh slotted his sixth kick to complete the scoring.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"It's a proud moment for me to be here after a win.

"The attitude and behaviour of the players on the field tonight was one that pleased me. They gave everything tonight, never gave up and were rewarded at the end of the game with picking up the two points.

"It's a result that has the ability to give us confidence in the coming weeks."

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes:

"Naturally we are disappointed, there are some good things that we can take away but obviously we still have some things to work on.

"I'm very disappointed about the last try. We spoke about the penalty count swinging away from us in the second half and in the first set we gave away a penalty and that set the tone for the second half.

"Then in the last minute we don't play the ball correctly and you don't want to be in those kinds of situations."

Catalans Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Inu, Duport, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Bird, Baitieri.

Replacements: Anderson, Bousquet, Garcia, Simon.

Leigh Centurions: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen, Tickle, Reynolds, Hood, Acton, Fleming.

Replacements: Pelissier, Maria, Hopkins, Burr.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL)