BBC Sport - Super League: Zak Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford

Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford

Zak Hardaker scores a stunning solo try for Castleford against his parent club Leeds as they move seven points clear at the top of the Super League.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds Rhinos 12-23 Castleford Tigers

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford

Video

Highlights: England fall short in valiant run chase

Video

England's McGrail wins Euro gold

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Five best shots as Cilic beats Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It's the toughest thing I've ever done - Ainslie

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Brighter future for women in sailing?

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Three dropped catches but England finally catch Raut

Video

Lions' problems all fixable - Gatland

Video

Great Britain win Youth America's Cup

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Highlights: Netherlands beat England 2-0 in semis

  • From the section Hockey
Video

England's collapse against South Africa

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pundits react to Evans' failed drugs test

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired