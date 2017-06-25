BBC Sport - Super League: Zak Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford
Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford
- From the section Rugby League
Zak Hardaker scores a stunning solo try for Castleford against his parent club Leeds as they move seven points clear at the top of the Super League.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds Rhinos 12-23 Castleford Tigers
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only.
